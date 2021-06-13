Thomas Markle Just Slammed Oprah. Here's Why

Poor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Every time they have a happy moment, Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, steps in and kills the buzz with a seemingly shady interview. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their new daughter Lillibet Diana on June 4, so naturally, Meghan's dad is ruining the fun in an interview with Australia's "60 Minutes." In Thomas' latest interview, the former lighting director is out to get Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't catch a break from her family dysfunction. First, Thomas turned their wedding into headlines about him; then, Prince Charles had to walk Meghan down the aisle. After the wedding, Thomas gave multiple interviews to the press, making a bad situation worse. When Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties, Thomas was back in the spotlight, trying to get another 15 minutes of fame.

According to the U.K. Independent, Thomas did a 90-minute documentary for Britain's Channel 5! Thomas spewed more claims about his daughter and said that the couple stepping away from royal life was "embarrassing" for him. If it's not Thomas trying to milk press for himself, then it's Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle (aka Samantha Grant) shading her famous sibling. Samantha even wrote a book, "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1," published in January 2021.

Now it looks like Thomas is going after his daughter and son-in-law's friends. Keep reading to learn what Meghan's dad says about Oprah.