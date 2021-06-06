Is Lilibet Diana British Or American?

Is Lilibet Diana British or American? The new baby daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has made global headlines, and she's only two days old. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their new daughter to the world in a statement from their Archewell foundation website, which said that "both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home." The newest member of the royal family will be called "Lili," as that is the name used in the Archewell birth announcement.

Lili's birth in the United States broke new ground for the British royal family. CNN reported that "her birth in the United States makes her the most senior royal in the line of succession to have been born overseas."

CNN also reported that Lilibet is now eighth in the line of succession to the British throne. The newest royal daughter is in line behind her grandpa Prince Charles; her uncle Prince William; her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis; her dad, Prince Harry; and her brother, Archie. Lilibet Diana is in line for the British throne, but is she a British citizen? Keep reading to find out if Lili is American or British!