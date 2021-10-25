Why Is Norah O'Donnell In Danger Of Losing Her High Profile Position At CBS?
Critics could say that Norah O'Donnell followed a path that Katie Couric, who became the first female solo nightly news anchor on a major network, blazed. Couric left CBS News back in 2011 and cited "sexist viewers" as part of the reason for her departure, per Page Six. "I thought America was really ready for a female anchor of the evening news, and I think we were just not as far along as I naively thought," she told NBC's Today show. "I'm not sure if the country was ready for a female anchor. Maybe they weren't just ready for me as a female anchor because of their perceptions of me. But I really went there to say a woman can do this job with competence and confidence."
And while Couric might have paved the way for O'Donnell, who took the lead anchor spot at CBS News in 2019, there's a new report that suggests the 47-year-old might be in danger of losing coveted position at the network, too. However, O'Donnell is running into a totally different issue than Couric did. Keep scrolling below to find out what's going on.
Norah O'Donnell's job might be on the line
According to the New York Post, there's a chance Norah O'Donnell might lose her anchor spot at CBS News for two major reasons. First, her hefty paycheck is costing the network a reported $8 million a year to keep her seat warm in the CBS Evening News studios. Production also spent a sizable sum to move from New York City to Washington, D.C. to better accommodate O'Donnell and her family. To make matters worse for O'Donnell, CBS is currently lagging in the rating race and is stuck in third place, behind network competitors ABC and NBC. This isn't the only time that viewership has been an issue — O'Donnell's ratings also took a dip back in 2019, per the New York Post.
O'Donnell herself hasn't commented on the matter but back in 2019, she did tell CBS Watch Magazine that her main focus is always making sure viewers can trust her. "I've worked my whole life to make sure that both Republicans and Democrats trust me, and that I'm going to give them a fair shake, whether it was Joe Biden's first big interview on '60 Minutes' in 2016 when he decided not to run or Steve Scalise, the most conservative member of Congress, talking to me," she said. That trust O'Donnell mentions is certainly hard to come by, but while measured and balanced reporting certainly is important, it doesn't necessarily translate into viewers. Clearly, there's still work to be done.