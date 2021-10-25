Why Is Norah O'Donnell In Danger Of Losing Her High Profile Position At CBS?

Critics could say that Norah O'Donnell followed a path that Katie Couric, who became the first female solo nightly news anchor on a major network, blazed. Couric left CBS News back in 2011 and cited "sexist viewers" as part of the reason for her departure, per Page Six. "I thought America was really ready for a female anchor of the evening news, and I think we were just not as far along as I naively thought," she told NBC's Today show. "I'm not sure if the country was ready for a female anchor. Maybe they weren't just ready for me as a female anchor because of their perceptions of me. But I really went there to say a woman can do this job with competence and confidence."

And while Couric might have paved the way for O'Donnell, who took the lead anchor spot at CBS News in 2019, there's a new report that suggests the 47-year-old might be in danger of losing coveted position at the network, too. However, O'Donnell is running into a totally different issue than Couric did. Keep scrolling below to find out what's going on.