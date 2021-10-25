Royal Biographer Calls Meghan Markle's Departure From The Royal Family A 'Tragedy.' Here's Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family, announcing their decision in January 2020 on Instagram. During their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey a year later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained the reasoning behind their decision. Harry blamed the tabloids as the main reason for moving out of the UK, according to BBC News. Over the past two years or so, Meghan has constantly been blamed for forcing Harry to leave the royal family behind, even after Harry told Dax Shepard that he's known for many years that royal life isn't what he wanted. "I was in my early 20s, and I was thinking I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this," Harry said in the May 13 episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast.

However, when Harry and Meghan got engaged, they both seemed dedicated to living a royal life — even if it wasn't easy. "I think I can very safely say as naive as it sounds now, having gone through this learning curve in the past year and a half I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like," Meghan said during her engagement interview in 2017 (via YouTube). Now, one royal biographer believes that Meghan really did try to make things work before she and Harry left. Keep reading to learn more.