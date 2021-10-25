Everything We Know About Amanda Knox's Baby Girl
Former college student Amanda Knox, perhaps most famous for the did-she-or-didn't-she murder case of her roommate and fellow foreign exchange student Meredith Kercher, stunned the masses when she revealed some ... happy news! In a candid October 22 interview with The New York Times, the figure revealed that she and her husband, Christopher Robinson, have added a baby to their union.
Upon learning of the news, many people had the same question: why was Knox so secretive about the new bundle of joy? But according to Knox, the answer was a simple one. She was worried about the bevy of paparazzi that would inevitably land squarely on her doorstep clamoring for the highly coveted first photos of the newborn. "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on her head," Knox explained, before adding, "I will say I'm excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom. 'Cause it's like, my brain is just there."
Privacy concerns aside, however, Knox was willing to reveal some small deets!
Amanda Knox gave birth to a baby girl named Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson
During her head-turning interview with The New York Times in October, Amanda Knox revealed that she and Christopher Robinson welcomed a baby girl, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson.
On the same day the interview was published, Knox also shared an Instagram photo of herself cradling the infant whilst shielding her face from the camera. While she didn't share any specific details surrounding the baby girl, she did make it clear what kind of mom she is going to be. "Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited ... It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth," she wrote. "I know that I cannot 100 percent protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered, but I'm doing the best I can." She then added, "Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media."
Though the couple opted to keep the pregnancy and delivery a secret, she and her husband did document the journey on their joint podcast, "Labyrinths: Getting Lost with Amanda Knox" but waited to reveal it until its October 18 episode. While wrapping up the revelatory post, she instructed followers who wanted to hear her "rationale in depth" to read The New York Times profile as well as tune into their podcast.