Everything We Know About Amanda Knox's Baby Girl

Former college student Amanda Knox, perhaps most famous for the did-she-or-didn't-she murder case of her roommate and fellow foreign exchange student Meredith Kercher, stunned the masses when she revealed some ... happy news! In a candid October 22 interview with The New York Times, the figure revealed that she and her husband, Christopher Robinson, have added a baby to their union.

Upon learning of the news, many people had the same question: why was Knox so secretive about the new bundle of joy? But according to Knox, the answer was a simple one. She was worried about the bevy of paparazzi that would inevitably land squarely on her doorstep clamoring for the highly coveted first photos of the newborn. "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on her head," Knox explained, before adding, "I will say I'm excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom. 'Cause it's like, my brain is just there."

Privacy concerns aside, however, Knox was willing to reveal some small deets!