How Much Was JoAnna Cameron Worth When She Died?

JoAnna Cameron was a trailblazing talent who starred on "The Secrets of Isis," a TV show based on a DC comic that aired from 1975 to 1976 — long before the explosion of comic book-related content. The former television star died on October 22 with her death being reported a few days later by her "The Secrets of Isis" co-star, Joanna Pang Atkins.

"Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron 'The Mighty Isis' has flown to heaven. She suffered a stroke and passed away from complications this past Friday," Atkins tweeted on October 24. Cameron played archeologist and teacher Andrea Thomas, who transformed into Isis by chanting "Oh mighty Isis!" while holding her mighty amulet, per the New York Post. She was 70.

The actor experienced a meteoric rise at a relatively young age. "I certainly wasn't much older than the high school students when I did the show," she told the blog The Unofficial Isis Appreciation Page in 2002. "I was very lucky ... I told someone a couple [of] weeks ago that it's really close to a Cinderella story," Cameron recalled. Although she once said the role was "only a minute part of my career," (via TV Guide), the actor was grateful to have played Isis. "If you have a creative bone in your body, to [have] your own TV series has got to be one of the great pleasures in the world," she told the Unofficial Isis Appreciation Page. Here's more.