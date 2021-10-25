How Much Was JoAnna Cameron Worth When She Died?
JoAnna Cameron was a trailblazing talent who starred on "The Secrets of Isis," a TV show based on a DC comic that aired from 1975 to 1976 — long before the explosion of comic book-related content. The former television star died on October 22 with her death being reported a few days later by her "The Secrets of Isis" co-star, Joanna Pang Atkins.
"Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron 'The Mighty Isis' has flown to heaven. She suffered a stroke and passed away from complications this past Friday," Atkins tweeted on October 24. Cameron played archeologist and teacher Andrea Thomas, who transformed into Isis by chanting "Oh mighty Isis!" while holding her mighty amulet, per the New York Post. She was 70.
The actor experienced a meteoric rise at a relatively young age. "I certainly wasn't much older than the high school students when I did the show," she told the blog The Unofficial Isis Appreciation Page in 2002. "I was very lucky ... I told someone a couple [of] weeks ago that it's really close to a Cinderella story," Cameron recalled. Although she once said the role was "only a minute part of my career," (via TV Guide), the actor was grateful to have played Isis. "If you have a creative bone in your body, to [have] your own TV series has got to be one of the great pleasures in the world," she told the Unofficial Isis Appreciation Page. Here's more.
JoAnna Cameron was in the Guinness Book for TV
JoAnna Cameron's most notable role was arguably the title character on "The Secrets of Isis," but many television viewers knew her from her amazing array of commercials. By 1979, she'd worked on over 105 of them, and at the time, that earned her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, per an archived edition of TV Guide. The "Isis" actor starred in multiple high-budget ad campaigns. According to TV Guide, "[advertisers] spent more than $100 million using JoAnna as the beauteous centerpiece of their commercials for cosmetics, shampoo, wine, beer ... and breath freshener, among other things."
According to Cameron, she possessed a specific "look" that advertisers wanted at the time. "[I]t was just a very positive time for that 'All-American' commercial look, [so] I had a fabulous career," she told The Unofficial Isis Appreciation Page. Despite her stunning number of commercial spots, the actor was selective about which roles she took for television shows, and often turned down gigs that were not "quite right," per TV Guide
Cameron's last acting credit came in 1980, and she transitioned out of the entertainment industry and into health care, following that with a career in marketing, per The Unofficial Isis Appreciation Page. She was savvy with her earnings and was still worth $1 million at the time of her death despite cutting her acting career short, per Celebrity Net Worth.