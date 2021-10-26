The Real Reason Kat Von D Is Closing Her Tattoo Shop

Kat Von D is officially closing down High Voltage, her iconic tattoo parlor in West Hollywood, California. As fans will know, the shop was the set for the TLC reality show "LA Ink," which featured the owner — as well as tattoo artists Corey Miller, Hannah Aitchison, Kim Saigh, and Amy Nicoletto, among others (via IMDb). A spin-off of "Miami Ink" (which also starred the TV figure), Kat's reality show first aired in 2007 and ran for four seasons, until it was canceled by the network. "TLC has decided that the current season of LA Ink will be its last," a 2011 statement by TLC read (via Entertainment Weekly). "The network is proud of what the series has accomplished in its four seasons, following Kat Von D's journey as an artist from Miami to Los Angeles."

The show's ending didn't slow down business, though. Over the years, High Voltage continued to thrive, attracting celebrity clients such as Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Dakota Fanning, and Ewan McGregor, per VH1.

"When I met her I had no idea who she was because it was right before she blew up," Kat told Billboard in 2010 about inking Lady Gaga. "She wanted to get these roses on her hip. She came in and was this little firecracker ... I swear, like three days later her face was everywhere." Despite all the high-end clientele, Kat is closing High Voltage for good ... and you won't guess why.