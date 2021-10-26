What's Really Going On With Dave Chappelle And Hannah Gadsby?

If you've been on or around the internet during the past few days, you may have noticed that Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix special, "The Closer," is getting a lot of attention. That said, it's probably not the kind of attention he was hoping for. It's also stirred up a pretty heated disagreement with Hannah Gadsby, who has released Netflix comedy specials of her own. If you want to get to the bottom of this conflict, we're here to give you the full story.

But first — some context. In "The Closer," as well as in previous specials, Chappelle made some jokes that were heavily criticized as transphobic, per Vox. The backlash even included one trans Netflix employee who spoke out against the special on Twitter, and was suspended — then reinstated, per The Verge.

Gadsby, best known for her genre-bending and emotional special, "Nannette," was among those who took to social media to slam Chappelle. But she only did so after being cited by Netflix as an example of their LGBTQ+ content. As for his supporters, Chappelle has been backed up by Joe Rogan, but not a whole lot of others. And when Chappelle finally released a video statement addressing the controversy, things got even more heated.