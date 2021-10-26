What Really Happened When Drew Barrymore Reunited With Tom Green?

Exes Tom Green and Drew Barrymore finally came face-to-face for the first time in almost two decades on October 26's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" – and the result was devastatingly heartwarming. Over slideshow photos of their honeymoon's trip to Ireland in 2001, the two fondly swapped memories of what Barrymore called "one of my favorite trips of my life." (As the Daily Mail interestingly noted, the non-digital photos managed to survive the house fire they faced during their marriage.)

"We hiked up this crazy mountains for hours. We just were determined to reach the top," Barrymore recalled along with Green, who remembered "a sheep up there that hadn't been shorn in years." Painting an idyllic honeymoon vacation where she and Green "jumped in random oceans and found random fields," Barrymore asked him about being on her show after so many years. "I kind of feel like I'm watching this too right now," Green described. "It's sort of a little bit like an out of body experience. It's very nice to see you, it does feel weird though. Not weird in a bad way, weird in a good way."

Nonetheless, Green admitted Barrymore's show was a great way for the two to break the ice again, to which the host sweetly replied, "Well, I respect and love you."