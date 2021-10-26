What Really Happened When Drew Barrymore Reunited With Tom Green?
Before Drew Barrymore dated Justin Long and married ex-husband number three Will Kopelman in 2012, there was Tom Green. "Whirlwind" didn't begin to define this highly publicized romance of the early 2000s. Bonded through a shared quirkiness (for instance, this story via Entertainment Weekly of Green pranking Barrymore with a rat in bed), Barrymore met Green on the set of "Charlie's Angels" in the late '90s, and by 2000, they were already engaged. True to their antics, Green and Barrymore pranked the world together by faking a wedding while dual-hosting "Saturday Night Live" in November 2000, per Decider. Their real wedding would come in July 2001, per Time, and after the proverbial honeymoon phase ended, Green filed for divorce that same December.
Despite the fast turn of events and Green's divorce papers citing "irreconcilable differences" at the time (per Entertainment Weekly), the ex-couple has been on significantly warmer terms since. With Green appearing virtually via exquisite green-screen technology on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in September 2020, Barrymore told the actor-comedian, "I think the world of you and I celebrate you," which was a sentiment Green echoed. Even mentioning that his parents were also "happy for you" and that "we love watching you do amazing things," Green finally reunited with Barrymore in-person on her show this October. Here's what went down.
Tom Green and Drew Barrymore strolled down memory lane
Exes Tom Green and Drew Barrymore finally came face-to-face for the first time in almost two decades on October 26's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" – and the result was devastatingly heartwarming. Over slideshow photos of their honeymoon's trip to Ireland in 2001, the two fondly swapped memories of what Barrymore called "one of my favorite trips of my life." (As the Daily Mail interestingly noted, the non-digital photos managed to survive the house fire they faced during their marriage.)
"We hiked up this crazy mountains for hours. We just were determined to reach the top," Barrymore recalled along with Green, who remembered "a sheep up there that hadn't been shorn in years." Painting an idyllic honeymoon vacation where she and Green "jumped in random oceans and found random fields," Barrymore asked him about being on her show after so many years. "I kind of feel like I'm watching this too right now," Green described. "It's sort of a little bit like an out of body experience. It's very nice to see you, it does feel weird though. Not weird in a bad way, weird in a good way."
Nonetheless, Green admitted Barrymore's show was a great way for the two to break the ice again, to which the host sweetly replied, "Well, I respect and love you."