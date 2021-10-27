Why Ina Garten Told The Food Network To Lose Her Number

Ina Garten, famously known as the Barefoot Contessa, has experienced plenty of success due to her love for cooking and passion for sharing it with the world. According to her official website, Garten got her foot in the food industry door when she bought a specialty food shop back in the '70s for no other reason than "it was love at first sight." Over the next couple of decades, the New York native would perfect her cooking skills and develop an urge to sell her recipes via a number of best-selling cookbooks. Flash forward a few years and the Food Network was knocking at her door, desperate to get her in front of the cameras in her very own cooking show, which is aptly titled "Barefoot Contessa."

While Garten boasts a number of talents, she loves writing cookbooks the most, according to an interview she had with Epicurious. After stating that writing cookbooks is "in [her] DNA," the chef continued, "I just can't believe I get to do this. After having had several careers first ... this is as good as it gets." When asked where she gets her inspiration from, Garten puts it simply: "Everywhere." She loves the process of discovering new recipes and figuring out how to imbue the most flavor into the food she makes.

Due to her penchant for the solo activities of writing and cooking, starring on television was not Garten's first choice in life and her foray into the spotlight took some convincing.