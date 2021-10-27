How Hillary Clinton Just Made History

As a scholar herself, Hillary Clinton has spoken about the importance of receiving education and is now giving back to academia. Clinton was announced as the first Chair in Women's History at Oxford University — and in the world! Announced in October 2021, The Hillary Rodham Clinton Chair in Women's History "will encourage more young scholars to pursue a doctorate in women's history," according to the university.

Clinton celebrated the honor during the unveiling at Oxford University on October 27. "While the new Hillary Rodham Clinton Chair in Women's History at @UniofOxford is the first chair in women's history in the world, I hope it will not be the last," she wrote on Twitter. "It says not only to the world of academia that women's history is worthy of study, but that women's lives and thoughts have always mattered; that history includes not just the notable but also the marginalized and forgotten; and that no one can write us out of history again."

This isn't the first time Clinton has spoken about how women should be treated equally or placed importance on education. In an interview with Time, Clinton said that sexism "has to be acknowledged, and confronted." She added, "My hope for young women coming up is to develop that confidence and that commitment about what you want to make of your own life, and to support other women as they pursue their own ambitions and dreams."