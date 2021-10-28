Jonathan Scott Just Spoofed One Of Zooey Deschanel's Iconic Movie Scenes

The world of celebrity relationships can be a strange place to navigate. Just ask "New Girl" actor Zooey Deschanel and HGTV star Jonathan Scott, who surprised everyone by announcing their unlikely pairing back in 2019. As of 2021, the duo are still together and as in love as ever. "2 years and still my favorite," Deschanel captioned an August selfie with Scott in celebration of their second anniversary. Scott returned the favor with a photo of him and Deschanel on the set of "Carpool Karaoke." "Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I'd meet you and my life [would] change forever," he wrote.

As Scott referenced, he first met Deschanel while filming "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," which starred Scott and his twin brother Drew, along with Deschanel and her sister Emily. The "Property Brothers" co-host would later tell Access that he and Deschanel had "instant chemistry" on set. "We just started chatting and laughing and we had a strange amount in common," he added. The couple has appeared completely in love ever since, and they aren't shy about documenting special moments together for their fans. From anniversary snaps to sweet declarations of love, Deschanel and Scott are #RelationshipGoals. In October, Scott proved that the couple isn't above teasing each other, either — and that one of Deschanel's iconic movie scenes was fair game!