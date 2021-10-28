Miranda Cosgrove Reveals Mysterious Medical Issue From Her Bus Crash
If you watched Nickelodeon at all in the early 2000s, you definitely remember Miranda Cosgrove. A mainstay of the network at the time, Cosgrove rose to fame through her role as the conniving Megan Parker on "Drake & Josh." Pulling all the evil pranks against her brother Drake Parker and step-brother Josh Nichols ("Peruvian Puff Pepper," anyone?), Megan quickly became one of the show's most reviled characters — all the more impressive when one remembers that Cosgrove was 11 years old when the show premiered!
As "Drake & Josh" came to an end in 2007, Nickelodeon gave Cosgrove a chance to shine as the lead star in "iCarly," which would go on to become one of the network's most popular series. "I had a lot of amazing experiences making the show," Cosgrove later reflected to People in 2021. "I wouldn't change anything." The series proved to be so popular that, nine years later, "iCarly" was revived for Paramount+ with many original cast members returning.
Cosgrove was poised for all the success in the world. However, in the decade before "iCarly's" revival, the actor was involved in a bus accident that would derail her career and cost her millions of dollars in the years that followed. Now, Miranda Cosgrove is opening up about a mysterious medical issue the bus accident left her.
Miranda Cosgrove's bus accident left her with this strange leg injury
In an October appearance on the "HypochondriActor" podcast, Miranda Cosgrove opened up about the 2011 bus accident that essentially put a pin in her career for the next decade. The accident, which occurred during Cosgrove's "Dancing Crazy Tour," saw her tour bus collide with a tractor-trailer — leaving the actor and her mother "disfigured and disabled," according to TMZ.
In the podcast, Cosgrove revealed to hosts Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali that the accident ultimately left her with a mysterious hole in her leg. Yikes! "It was so strange, because when I woke up, I had a cast on... and then later I went back and they removed it and then that's when I noticed the hole," she said in the podcast. She also noted that the hole resides just above her ankle.
Cosgrove later theorized how the injury occurred. "I guess because I was sleeping in the bed in the back of the tour bus, I flew out of the bed and my foot hit the wall," the actor recalled. After undergoing surgery, "I was asking questions... then I was like, 'Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?' [The doctors] were like, 'Oh, we didn't do that."' Interestingly enough, she did note that "the physical therapist told me sometimes they have to drain blood from... your foot during the surgery, and that they have to put a hole to fix that."