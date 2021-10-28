Miranda Cosgrove Reveals Mysterious Medical Issue From Her Bus Crash

If you watched Nickelodeon at all in the early 2000s, you definitely remember Miranda Cosgrove. A mainstay of the network at the time, Cosgrove rose to fame through her role as the conniving Megan Parker on "Drake & Josh." Pulling all the evil pranks against her brother Drake Parker and step-brother Josh Nichols ("Peruvian Puff Pepper," anyone?), Megan quickly became one of the show's most reviled characters — all the more impressive when one remembers that Cosgrove was 11 years old when the show premiered!

As "Drake & Josh" came to an end in 2007, Nickelodeon gave Cosgrove a chance to shine as the lead star in "iCarly," which would go on to become one of the network's most popular series. "I had a lot of amazing experiences making the show," Cosgrove later reflected to People in 2021. "I wouldn't change anything." The series proved to be so popular that, nine years later, "iCarly" was revived for Paramount+ with many original cast members returning.

Cosgrove was poised for all the success in the world. However, in the decade before "iCarly's" revival, the actor was involved in a bus accident that would derail her career and cost her millions of dollars in the years that followed. Now, Miranda Cosgrove is opening up about a mysterious medical issue the bus accident left her.