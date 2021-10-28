What Does Caitlyn Jenner Really Think About Dave Chappelle?

Dave Chappelle has come under fire for his controversial comments surrounding the LGBTQ+ community. The remarks, which stem from Chappelle's October Netflix special "The Closer," have led to massive backlash from critics and Netflix employees alike. In fact, employees of the streaming service giant even staged a walkout in protest over the comedian's comments.

Ashlee Marie Preston, the walkout organizer, told the Star Tribune, "If we have companies like Netflix who aren't listening to their employees, who are forcing their employees to participate in their own oppression, that's unacceptable." Despite the outrage, Chappelle has also received support from those within the LGBTQ+ community. The family of late trans comedian Daphne Dorman, whom Chappelle befriended, told the Daily Beast, "She did not find his jokes rude, crude, off-coloring, off-putting, anything. ... Daphne understood humor and comedy — she was not offended. Why would her family be offended?"

They also noted that "Daphne was in awe of Dave's graciousness," as the comedian set up a college fund for Dorman's daughter in light of her death, and even labeled Chappelle as an "LGBTQ ally." And now, Dave Chappelle is receiving support from another prominent LGBTQ+ member.