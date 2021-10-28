What Does Caitlyn Jenner Really Think About Dave Chappelle?
Dave Chappelle has come under fire for his controversial comments surrounding the LGBTQ+ community. The remarks, which stem from Chappelle's October Netflix special "The Closer," have led to massive backlash from critics and Netflix employees alike. In fact, employees of the streaming service giant even staged a walkout in protest over the comedian's comments.
Ashlee Marie Preston, the walkout organizer, told the Star Tribune, "If we have companies like Netflix who aren't listening to their employees, who are forcing their employees to participate in their own oppression, that's unacceptable." Despite the outrage, Chappelle has also received support from those within the LGBTQ+ community. The family of late trans comedian Daphne Dorman, whom Chappelle befriended, told the Daily Beast, "She did not find his jokes rude, crude, off-coloring, off-putting, anything. ... Daphne understood humor and comedy — she was not offended. Why would her family be offended?"
They also noted that "Daphne was in awe of Dave's graciousness," as the comedian set up a college fund for Dorman's daughter in light of her death, and even labeled Chappelle as an "LGBTQ ally." And now, Dave Chappelle is receiving support from another prominent LGBTQ+ member.
Caitlyn Jenner is standing up for Dave Chappelle
Following Dave Chappelle's controversial remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, the comedian received swift backlash from multiple parties. But now, Chappelle is receiving support from one of the LGBTQ+ community's biggest names: Caitlyn Jenner. The former Olympian, who came out as transgender in 2015, voiced her support on Twitter for the embattled comic, tweeting, "Dave Chappelle is 100% right." She continued, "This isn't about the LGBTQ movement. It's about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds."
In his Netflix special "The Closer," Dave Chappelle even spoke about Jenner — calling her "a wonderful person" — but critiqued her winning ESPN's Woman of the Year. "Never had a period, ain't that something?... I'd be mad as s**t if I was a woman," the comedian said (via Us Weekly). Chappelle also stirred the pot when he identified as "team TERF," — a trans-exclusionary radical feminist — in his special.
Though he controversially stated that "Gender is a fact," he did pay respects to the gay community. "I don't hate gay people. I respect the s**t out of you," he said (per Us Weekly). "Not all of you. I'm not that fond of these newer gays — too sensitive, too brittle. I miss the old-school gays ... the Stonewall gays. They didn't take s**t from anybody."