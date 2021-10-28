The New House Of Gucci Trailer Has Lady Gaga Fans Pumped

"House of Gucci" is almost here. Featuring Lady Gaga as the lead actor, the movie will arrive in U.S. theaters ahead of Thanksgiving Day, on November 24. As the title may suggest, "House of Gucci" is centered around the Italian fashion family and the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), plotted by ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga).

The main "House of Gucci" cast also includes Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, per IMDb. Hayek, in particular, discussed working alongside Gaga on set. "She's so incredibly professional," the actor said at the "Eternals" premiere on October 27, per Grazia U.K. "And how she gives it her all ... not only every take, every second of it. I love her."

Leto, meanwhile, went through a massive makeover for the film. Playing the role of Maurizio's cousin Paolo, the actor looks unrecognizable, sporting a receding hairline, aging makeup, and a few extra pounds thanks to prosthetics. "Every day Jared Leto wakes up and is like I must be someone else even scarier," one fan tweeted, reacting to Leto's shocking "House of Gucci" look. "It was a complete transformation, which I enjoyed a lot," Leto told ET Canada in May. "It was about five hours of prosthetics every morning and really just a journey to bring this character to life." Now, following a new "House of Gucci" trailer, fans can't wait until the movie drops. Especially Lady Gaga's stans.