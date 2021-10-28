The New House Of Gucci Trailer Has Lady Gaga Fans Pumped
"House of Gucci" is almost here. Featuring Lady Gaga as the lead actor, the movie will arrive in U.S. theaters ahead of Thanksgiving Day, on November 24. As the title may suggest, "House of Gucci" is centered around the Italian fashion family and the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), plotted by ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga).
The main "House of Gucci" cast also includes Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, per IMDb. Hayek, in particular, discussed working alongside Gaga on set. "She's so incredibly professional," the actor said at the "Eternals" premiere on October 27, per Grazia U.K. "And how she gives it her all ... not only every take, every second of it. I love her."
Leto, meanwhile, went through a massive makeover for the film. Playing the role of Maurizio's cousin Paolo, the actor looks unrecognizable, sporting a receding hairline, aging makeup, and a few extra pounds thanks to prosthetics. "Every day Jared Leto wakes up and is like I must be someone else even scarier," one fan tweeted, reacting to Leto's shocking "House of Gucci" look. "It was a complete transformation, which I enjoyed a lot," Leto told ET Canada in May. "It was about five hours of prosthetics every morning and really just a journey to bring this character to life." Now, following a new "House of Gucci" trailer, fans can't wait until the movie drops. Especially Lady Gaga's stans.
Fans think Lady Gaga deserves an Oscar for Best Actress
On October 28, MGM Studios revealed the second trailer for "House of Gucci." In the clip, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) is introduced to the Gucci family and its drama after marrying Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), before working her way up the ladder and eventually commissioning her husband's murder. That same day, Gaga turned to social media to share the clip with fans. "A new trailer, sweeties #HouseOfGucci," Gaga wrote on Instagram. "Only in theaters This Thanksgiving."
And though the film hasn't debuted yet, fans are already betting on Gaga's Best Actress win at the 2022 Academy Awards. "SHE SAID YOU BETTER GIVE ME MY OSCAR," one fan tweeted. "Me having never taken Lady Gaga out of my Best Actress predictions all season watching people realize that she is indeed the real deal for #HouseOfGucci," a second fan wrote. For the record, the pop star-turned-actor won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2019.
For Gaga, working on "House of Gucci" was also a chance to reconnect with her Italian roots. "Choosing to work in a film that's set in Italy is where my heart lies," she told The Wall Street Journal in early October. "When I went over to film this year, every day I was able to plant my feet on the ground and know that I was in a place where my family lived before coming here and working hard so I could have a better life."