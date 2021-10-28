AOC Slams Facebook's Decision To Change Its Name To Meta

On October 28, Facebook officially changed its corporate name to Meta. Mark Zuckerberg announced the news via video, generating a tidal wave of reactions on Twitter. Even New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC chimed in, which isn't too surprising considering she's pretty vocal on the platform, especially where it concerns clap backs.

But first, let's dissect this whole "Meta" thing. The name change means that the social media platform Facebook will become a product, like WhatsApp and Instagram, with Meta serving as the company brand. In the announcement about the rebrand, Zuckerberg said, "Today we're seen as a social media company but in our DNA, we are a company that builds technology to connect people. And the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started." For reference, Facebook describes the Metaverse as a "set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren't in the same physical space as you."

The shift came on the heels of whistleblower Frances Haugen's shocking claims about Facebook, which led to new scrutiny of the social media company. And if Facebook thought the criticism would die down with the rebrand, they were mistaken, and Ocasio-Cortez's fiery tweet is the proof.