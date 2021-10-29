Sarah Jessica Parker Shares A 'Bittersweet' Message About Her Son

Sarah Jessica Parker became famous for her role as Carrie Bradshaw on the risqué HBO series, "Sex and the City," which aired from 1998 to 2004. Between the last two seasons of the show, the actor gave birth to her first child, James Wilkie Broderick, with fellow actor and husband Matthew Broderick. Seven years later, the couple welcomed twins Tabitha and Marion Loretta via a surrogate. In an interview with People in 2020, the "Hocus Pocus" star described the experience of becoming a mom, stating that it "changes you in every possible way." She also spoke to the guilt that was present for her as she tried to juggle her career and parenthood at the same time, adding, "but there's a struggle, there's a conflict that exists, which is you also want to maintain this other part of your life."

In a separate interview with Girlboss Radio (via InStyle), the actor expanded on the idea that becoming a mother is transformational, stating that her worries for her children outweigh anything else in life. "It's very painful and it's exhilarating," Parker said. "It's a really interesting way of living in the world. I read books differently, or I look at parents and children on the subway differently."

Parker's children are growing up, which seems to bring with it an entirely new set of emotional challenges. In a touching Instagram tribute to her eldest son on his 19th birthday, Parker let her fans into the "bittersweet" experience.