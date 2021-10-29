Sarah Jessica Parker Shares A 'Bittersweet' Message About Her Son
Sarah Jessica Parker became famous for her role as Carrie Bradshaw on the risqué HBO series, "Sex and the City," which aired from 1998 to 2004. Between the last two seasons of the show, the actor gave birth to her first child, James Wilkie Broderick, with fellow actor and husband Matthew Broderick. Seven years later, the couple welcomed twins Tabitha and Marion Loretta via a surrogate. In an interview with People in 2020, the "Hocus Pocus" star described the experience of becoming a mom, stating that it "changes you in every possible way." She also spoke to the guilt that was present for her as she tried to juggle her career and parenthood at the same time, adding, "but there's a struggle, there's a conflict that exists, which is you also want to maintain this other part of your life."
In a separate interview with Girlboss Radio (via InStyle), the actor expanded on the idea that becoming a mother is transformational, stating that her worries for her children outweigh anything else in life. "It's very painful and it's exhilarating," Parker said. "It's a really interesting way of living in the world. I read books differently, or I look at parents and children on the subway differently."
Parker's children are growing up, which seems to bring with it an entirely new set of emotional challenges. In a touching Instagram tribute to her eldest son on his 19th birthday, Parker let her fans into the "bittersweet" experience.
Sarah Jessica Parker's son is all grown up
Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram on October 28 to post a photo of her eldest son, James Wilkie Broderick, alongside a poetic message wishing him a happy 19th birthday. Broderick, who goes by the nickname JW, left for his freshman year of college this fall at Brown University in Rhode Island, as per his Instagram bio. The "Sex and the City" actor used her son's birthday to express how "bittersweet" it was to not spend the day with him for the first time. "Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life ... Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell." Further along in her birthday message, she added, "Hoping every birthday wish to come true" and signed it with "xxx."
It seems that watching her first baby go off into the world has been difficult for the actor. Back in May when JW graduated high school, Parker once again used Instagram to express her love for her son and her joy in being his mom, writing, "We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation." In a separate post at the beginning of September, Parker revealed that JW was in his freshman year of college while her younger two were starting the 7th grade. She wrote that she was "gutted at the time passed" yet "exhilarated by the possibilities that await them."