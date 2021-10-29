Bethenny Frankel Speaks Out About Those Andy Cohen Feud Rumors

Bethenny Frankel has a reputation of always speaking the truth, even when that truth is painfully uncomfortable. In a 2016 interview with Awaken, the former "The Real Housewives of New York" star put it this way, "Some people believe that they should have two different lives, and one is what they show on TV and one is their personal life. I am not that person."

Bethenny has stayed true to what she believes in, as she has certainly shown her fans the good, the bad, and the downright ugly sides of her very multidimensional life. And when it comes to her personal circle of family and friends, she always makes sure to set the record straight, especially when the tabloids have it totally wrong. Sure, a lot has been said about Bethenny's relationship with Andy Cohen — she doesn't even follow him on Instagram, according to Page Six — but she says that her critics don't even know half the truth about how they really feel about each other behind closed doors.

Here's what Bethenny has to say about the matter.