How Does Tracee Ellis Ross Really Feel About Black-Ish Ending?

The upcoming season of "Black-ish" will be the very last one. In May, creator Kenya Barris announced that the ABC sitcom will be ending after eight seasons. "To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it's EIGHTH... and FINAL SEASON," Barris wrote on Instagram.

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for," he continued. "And to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!" Barris ended the lengthy post by thanking the cast, writers, directors, and executives. "Tears fill my eyes and a smile brightens my face as I say thank you to ALL of my blackish family for all you have given of yourselves."

Anthony Anderson, who stars as Andre Johnson on the sitcom, admitted that filming the last season of "Black-ish" has been a little strange. "It's still in the bittersweet stage, we're halfway done with the season," Anderson told ET at the 2021 Emmys in September. "So, I think a few more episodes down the line it's gonna start getting sad for us but right now we're still [feeling] bittersweet." How does Anderson's co-star Tracee Ellis Ross feel, though?