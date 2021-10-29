The Tragic Death Of News Anchor Jovita Moore
Famed Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore has died at 53, her network WSB-TV announced on October 29. "Jovita died late Thursday night, seven months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer," the network wrote on its website. She had been diagnosed with cancer in April. Moore initially became concerned about her health when she nearly lost consciousness while talking into a grocery store. "I remember walking across the parking lot and feeling like I wasn't going to make it to the door. I was almost like walking in quicksand," she revealed to WSB-TV that month.
Moore joined WSB-TV in 1998 and had a lasting impact on the Atlanta community. The station rallied around the celebrated anchor while she underwent treatment for cancer. "Our girl is strong. Our girl is a fighter and she's doing great every day," WSB-TV's Public Affairs Director Condace Parker said in July. Moore was beloved in her community, as evidenced by the more than 30,000 messages that were left on her WSB-TV page.
After Moore died, an avalanche of condolences poured in online, including a statement from Atlanta's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms. "Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita," she wrote via the city of Atlanta's website. Moore's reach extended far beyond the Atlanta area, as shown by the celebrities who offered condolences.
Jovita Moore was a titan in the industry
Jovita Moore made an impact on the Atlanta area and on the field of journalism as a whole. "It is hard to put into words the depth of this loss. For so many young black journalists, #JovitaMoore was our standard," Fox Philly 29 journalist Shaynah Ferreira tweeted after hearing of Moore's death. "Jovita was everything I wanted to be one day and I'll cherish her memory forever," Ferreira wrote alongside a photo of her and Moore.
Tyler Perry was among the names that mourned Moore online. "I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend," he tweeted. CNN's Don Lemon posted a photo of Moore on his Instagram page. "No words. Just a very sad day," he wrote in the caption. The Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons both tweeted about Moore from their respective accounts, as did Bleacher Report's Taylor Hooks. "A true broadcasting legend who had an infinite amount of knowledge and poise," Hooks wrote.
Moore was a titan in her industry, and in February, decided to celebrate her accomplishments more openly. The broadcaster uploaded an Instagram photo where she stood beside five Emmy Awards she had won — and those were only a portion of the bunch. "I'm humbled to have been awarded 9 Emmys, so far," Moore wrote. Of course, the reporter was more than her awards, as she brought great joy to her many loyal viewers.