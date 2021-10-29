The Tragic Death Of News Anchor Jovita Moore

Famed Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore has died at 53, her network WSB-TV announced on October 29. "Jovita died late Thursday night, seven months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer," the network wrote on its website. She had been diagnosed with cancer in April. Moore initially became concerned about her health when she nearly lost consciousness while talking into a grocery store. "I remember walking across the parking lot and feeling like I wasn't going to make it to the door. I was almost like walking in quicksand," she revealed to WSB-TV that month.

Moore joined WSB-TV in 1998 and had a lasting impact on the Atlanta community. The station rallied around the celebrated anchor while she underwent treatment for cancer. "Our girl is strong. Our girl is a fighter and she's doing great every day," WSB-TV's Public Affairs Director Condace Parker said in July. Moore was beloved in her community, as evidenced by the more than 30,000 messages that were left on her WSB-TV page.

After Moore died, an avalanche of condolences poured in online, including a statement from Atlanta's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms. "Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita," she wrote via the city of Atlanta's website. Moore's reach extended far beyond the Atlanta area, as shown by the celebrities who offered condolences.