The Tragic Death Of Below Deck Mediterranean's Mark Howard
Captain Mark Howard of Bravo's "Below Deck Mediterranean" has died, TMZ reported on October 29. A source close to the family told TMZ that Mark died suddenly at his home in Florida. No other details about his death have been reported.
Mark was the star and captain on the first season of "Below Deck Mediterranean" in 2016. The "Below Deck" spin-off followed the crew of a yacht as they traversed across the Mediterranean, chronicling the drama between them as well as with their wealthy clients, according to TV Line. According to Distractify, Mark's motto was "The guest is always right," and this attitude trickled down to his entire crew. Mark was also a hobby pilot, flying helicopters when he wasn't charting the sea, as the outlet noted.
For Season 2, Mark was replaced with Captain Sandy Yawn, who still stars in the show. A fan on Reddit shared their theory as to why Mark was thrown overboard. "He was a good captain, that was the problem, no drama with him," the fan wrote. "It's reality TV."
Captain Mark Howard was a very private person
Mark Howard was beloved by his crew members, as evidenced by their expressed fondness for him. Fellow "Below Deck Mediterranean" cast member Tiffany Jones tweeted, "RIP Captain Mark Howard. You were a joy to be around."
Prior to Mark's death, Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier told Bravo's The Daily Dish that she kept in touch with him. "Captain Mark and I, we send a message maybe once a year, just to touch base," she said (via Distractify). "I really like him." She also revealed that Mark had always been extremely private. "I don't really think I knew what he was up to when I was working with him, let alone three years later," she said. "He was like the opposite of [Captain Sandy]. He kind of drove the boat and stayed in his cabin, so it was lovely." Mark doesn't appear to have been an avid social media user either. His Instagram was last updated in 2016 and seemed to have only been used to promote the show.
Our hearts go out to his family. RIP.