The Tragic Death Of Below Deck Mediterranean's Mark Howard

Captain Mark Howard of Bravo's "Below Deck Mediterranean" has died, TMZ reported on October 29. A source close to the family told TMZ that Mark died suddenly at his home in Florida. No other details about his death have been reported.

Mark was the star and captain on the first season of "Below Deck Mediterranean" in 2016. The "Below Deck" spin-off followed the crew of a yacht as they traversed across the Mediterranean, chronicling the drama between them as well as with their wealthy clients, according to TV Line. According to Distractify, Mark's motto was "The guest is always right," and this attitude trickled down to his entire crew. Mark was also a hobby pilot, flying helicopters when he wasn't charting the sea, as the outlet noted.

For Season 2, Mark was replaced with Captain Sandy Yawn, who still stars in the show. A fan on Reddit shared their theory as to why Mark was thrown overboard. "He was a good captain, that was the problem, no drama with him," the fan wrote. "It's reality TV."