What Kal Penn Just Shared About His Sexuality

In the same People interview, Kal Penn spoke about his sexuality, adding how he realized that he was gay later than most. "I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people," the actor said. "There's no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s**t out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did."

Penn also revealed that he's engaged to his partner of 11 years, Josh. Their relationship will also be included in his book. "It includes my love life with Josh and how we met, it includes my parents, to the extent that I'm willing to share stories about their upbringing," Penn continued. "So that was the most important thing for me. I wanted my story to be authentic from my perspective and told in a way that makes you feel like you really get to know me."

Penn mentioned that he's "really excited" share this aspect of his life in the book. What are his and Josh's wedding plans, though? "The big disagreement now is whether it's a huge wedding or a tiny wedding," Penn revealed. "I want the big ass Indian wedding." But his partner disagrees. "Josh, hates attention, [has said], 'Or we could just do quick 20-minute thing with our families and that's it.' So we have to meet halfway in the middle."