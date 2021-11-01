Gwen Stefani Looks Completely Unrecognizable With Her Halloween Look

Aside from being a chart-topping singer and an on-and-off coach on NBC's "The Voice," Gwen Stefani is also known for being a fashion icon. After all, she is a designer who earned over a billion in retail sales. Furthermore, she was awarded the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Stefani's signature look consists of her bleach blonde hair and red lipstick. In a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, the "Just A Girl" singer admitted it's her go-to color, and has noticed fans emulating her look. "I have a really vivid memory of doing a meet and greet in LA and over 300 women turned up. So many of them were wearing red, it was quite surreal," she told the outlet. "I could see myself in everyone of their looks but then each person looked so unique because of the rest of their makeup and their outfit." While answering WIRED's "most searched questions" in 2019, Stefani described her style as a "hot mess" and stated that's what she likes about it, as there are "no rules." Stefani explained "whatever makes people feel happy and whatever makes people feel uncomfortable" is what she likes to do.

Dressing up and reinventing herself has always been something Stefani has done throughout her career. (Who remembers when she attended the 1998 MTV VMAs with blue hair while wearing a fur bikini top and platform flip flops?!) Well, for her 2021 Halloween look, Stefani completely transformed herself once again.