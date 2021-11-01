Gwen Stefani Looks Completely Unrecognizable With Her Halloween Look
Aside from being a chart-topping singer and an on-and-off coach on NBC's "The Voice," Gwen Stefani is also known for being a fashion icon. After all, she is a designer who earned over a billion in retail sales. Furthermore, she was awarded the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.
Stefani's signature look consists of her bleach blonde hair and red lipstick. In a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, the "Just A Girl" singer admitted it's her go-to color, and has noticed fans emulating her look. "I have a really vivid memory of doing a meet and greet in LA and over 300 women turned up. So many of them were wearing red, it was quite surreal," she told the outlet. "I could see myself in everyone of their looks but then each person looked so unique because of the rest of their makeup and their outfit." While answering WIRED's "most searched questions" in 2019, Stefani described her style as a "hot mess" and stated that's what she likes about it, as there are "no rules." Stefani explained "whatever makes people feel happy and whatever makes people feel uncomfortable" is what she likes to do.
Dressing up and reinventing herself has always been something Stefani has done throughout her career. (Who remembers when she attended the 1998 MTV VMAs with blue hair while wearing a fur bikini top and platform flip flops?!) Well, for her 2021 Halloween look, Stefani completely transformed herself once again.
Gwen Stefani looked fierce this Halloween
For Halloween this year, Gwen Stefani transformed herself into a fierce creature. The "Make Me Like You" singer took to her Instagram Story to show off the bold look for her 12.6 million followers. As seen in the snapshot above, Stefani rocked a wig that was half blond and half brown. She also wore black bunny ears atop her head, drew black whiskers on her cheeks, and donned eye makeup that made her look even more animalistic. The mother-of-three painted the tip of her nose black and applied a black coat of lipstick on her upper lip, with a shimmery silver for the bottom. For her attire, the former No Doubt frontwoman wore an eye-catching leopard garment with long sleeves. In another Instagram Story, Stefani was seen rocking acrylic nails for the occasion, per the Daily Mail.
Stefani also shared a snapshot to her feed that showed off her costume from a higher angle. "[H]alloween gx," she captioned the post, adding the pumpkin emoji. Unsurprisingly, the selfie caught the attention of many and racked up more than 75,000 likes within nine hours after posting. "This costume is everything!" one user wrote. "Wow!!!! Beautiful!!!" another person shared. "Wow I love your makeup," remarked a third fan. Whether it's Halloween or a regular day, Stefani always looks amazing!