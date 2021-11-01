The Tragic Death Of Miss America Winner Jo-Carroll Dennison

Jo-Carroll Dennison, a.k.a. the oldest living Miss America winner, has died at 97, CNN reported on November 1. The Miss America Organization commemorated the loss on Instagram with a photo carousel of the beauty queen, writing, "We thank her for her year of service and will miss her dearly," linking to her autobiography, "Finding My Little Red Hat" in its bio. A pageant-history standout for serving the title during World War II and for refusing to wear swimsuits for the competition, Dennison was a force to be reckoned with, a sentiment her friend, Evan Mills, echoed. He reflected in an email to CNN that Dennison could "serve as a model for young women — and men — in a world where many are tempted to bend to social expectations rather than trusting and following their own moral compass."

Hailing from Florence, Arizona, Dennison's stage experience first took form when she joined her parents — who were traveling entertainers — on the road. She later settled down in Texas before winning Miss America at 18 in 1942. Speaking on her love for Texas, Dennis told Hays Free Press, "Even now I am invariably introduced as 'a former Miss America.' After the inevitable question 'What year?' comes the question 'What state were you from?' And I answer with a special kind of pride, 'I was Miss Texas.'"

Of course, Dennison was more than "Miss Texas," leading a life full of advocacy, glamour, and talent.