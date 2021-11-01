The Surprising Thing We Just Learned About Ina Garten

As the host of the Food Network's oldest daytime show and the author of a popular 1990s cookbook, Ina Garten has been a staple in our kitchens and in our TV sets for more than two decades, teaching us how to master French techniques and other cuisines on the Food Network since 2002. The followed the success of her best-selling "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," which came out in 1999, according to her official website. But her love of food stems from many years before the release of her book.

On her website, the Emmy Award winner explained that she bought a specialty food store in 1978, at a time when she had a government job at no other place than the White House. But Garten was tired of "writing nuclear energy budgets" at the Office of Management and Budget, and since she wanted to explore her creativity, she took the plunge, she explained.

Garten had no regrets. In October 2020, the celebrity chef released her 12th cookbook, "Modern Food Comfort," showing she has no plans to slow down any time soon. So with this much passion, Garten must have been fostering it since she was a kid. But has she?