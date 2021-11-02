The Real Reason Nick Lachey Won't Read Jessica Simpson's Book
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were married from 2002 through 2006. "After three years of marriage, and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. This is the mutual decision of two people with an enormous amount of respect and admiration for each other. We hope that you respect our privacy during this difficult time," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time of the split, according to People magazine. Simpson wrote about Lachey in her memoir titled "Open Book."
Us Weekly highlighted some of the takeaways from the book, including Simpson sharing that she doesn't regret marrying Lachey, and that she feels that she was supposed to lose her virginity to him. "I wanted my marriage to look perfect. I didn't mind if I looked dumb, but I wanted people to see the fairy tale in Nick. In us. I had the Instagram-girlfriend syndrome before it was a thing, and I wanted the world to see my husband in the best light because I was hopelessly in love with him," she shared. Simpson's very candid book details what she's been through in her life, from her relationship with Lachey to her struggle with addiction, according to People.
And while "Open Book" is a New York Times best seller, according to Metro, there is one person who has no interest in reading it. And that person? Is Nick Lachey. Keep reading to find out why he has no interest in Simpson's memoir.
Nick Lachey has completely moved on from his old life
In an interview with Andy Cohen on the star's SiriusXM radio show, Nick Lachey revealed that he hasn't picked up his own copy of his ex-wife's book. "You'll be shocked to hear that I have not — nor will I ever read that book," he told Cohen, according to E! News. "I obviously knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book, you know what I mean? I know what the truth is, so I don't need to read it or read someone's version of it in a story that I know. ... I lived it. No, I never read it," he added.
Lachey also gave a bit of an update on where he and Simpson stand these days. "That was 20 years ago. It's honestly the last thing on my mind these days except when someone brings it up...I understand why people want to ask, but it's just so not a part of my life anymore that it's not even on my radar. She is doing her thing and I am doing mine and that's the way it should be," he told Cohen, according to E! News.
Lachey is married to Vanessa Lachey and the couple has three children together. Meanwhile, Simpson found her happily ever after with former NFLer Eric Johnson, and the two also have three children.