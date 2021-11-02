The Real Reason Nick Lachey Won't Read Jessica Simpson's Book

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were married from 2002 through 2006. "After three years of marriage, and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. This is the mutual decision of two people with an enormous amount of respect and admiration for each other. We hope that you respect our privacy during this difficult time," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time of the split, according to People magazine. Simpson wrote about Lachey in her memoir titled "Open Book."

Us Weekly highlighted some of the takeaways from the book, including Simpson sharing that she doesn't regret marrying Lachey, and that she feels that she was supposed to lose her virginity to him. "I wanted my marriage to look perfect. I didn't mind if I looked dumb, but I wanted people to see the fairy tale in Nick. In us. I had the Instagram-girlfriend syndrome before it was a thing, and I wanted the world to see my husband in the best light because I was hopelessly in love with him," she shared. Simpson's very candid book details what she's been through in her life, from her relationship with Lachey to her struggle with addiction, according to People.

And while "Open Book" is a New York Times best seller, according to Metro, there is one person who has no interest in reading it. And that person? Is Nick Lachey. Keep reading to find out why he has no interest in Simpson's memoir.