The Surprising Reason Why Emma Watkins Is Saying Goodbye To The Wiggles After 10 Years - Exclusive

Emma Watkins is opening up about her decision to leave The Wiggles after 10 years in order to complete her PhD. As she explained, her focus of study combines her passion for filmmaking (she received her Master of Media Arts Production degree from the University of Technology Sydney in 2012) with her proficiency in Australian Sign Language.

"When I joined The Wiggles company as a dancer, I was already at university. And so I've kind of been concurrently studying the whole time that I've been with The Wiggles," she continued, explaining that her time in COVID-19-induced lockdown was quite useful. "I found myself actually delving into finishing my project, which is a creative integration project using sign language, dance, and film editing to create, like, onscreen effective realizations. Originally it was about music. ... But now it's about movement, and body expression, body movement, sign language, dance, cognitive understanding of what those movements mean and how they can and help make meaning on screen visually without any auditory stimulus," Watkins added.

Of course, seeing how passionately her child audience reacted to The Wiggles also impacted her decision. "We have lots of children that come to the shows that use sign language. They may be deaf, or hard of hearing, or they might be on the autism spectrum or have additional needs," Watkins reflected. "...I started to have a moment to reflect on the study and I was like, 'I think I need to finish this PhD properly.' And my mentor was like, 'You need to focus now, because you're in your last year and it's really important.' And so I thought, OK, I think I'm going to try and wrap this up and, and give it all my time and energy."