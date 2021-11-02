Everything We Know About Kristen Stewart's Engagement To Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart is ready to make some pretty big changes in her life. The star has already been getting early award-season buzz for portraying the late Princess Diana in the biopic "Spencer." While people are mostly talking about her acting skills these days, she's had some high-profile relationships in the past that have captured a lot of attention. You may remember her time with actor Michael Angarano, model Stella Maxwell, or, of course, her "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson.
It was this last coupling that certainly got the most attention, thanks to their "Twilight" saga fame. "We were together for years. That was, like, my first, you know," she told the Howard Stern Show on the SiriusXM show in 2019 about their relationship. "I was super in love with my high-school boyfriend. Super, super f***ing in love with him. But me and Rob were, like, a little older, and it was just like, 'gu-gung.'"
With that said, Stewart and Pattison have definitely moved on since that period in their lives, with Stewart preparing to take a huge new step with her partner, Hollywood scribe Dylan Meyer, according to E! Online. Here's everything you need to know about their engagement.
Kristen Stewart is walking down the aisle
Kristen Stewart is in love like she's never been before. The "Spencer" star is engaged to her partner Dylan Meyer. The two had actually first met over eight years ago, but didn't confirm their true feelings for each other until two years ago. Speaking to the Howard Stern Show (via E! Online), Stewart opened up about how she knew Meyer was "the one." She explained, "When you know, you know. You know what I mean? ... There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone." Calling Meyer "brilliant," she also said that Meyer's proposal was everything that Stewart had hoped for. She continued, "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."
Now, whether or not any of Stewart's exes will be invited to the wedding remains to be seen. When Pattinson was asked by ET in 2018 who was his favorite "bossy-lady damsel" that he's worked with in the past, he almost didn't mention Stewart by her name at all. And, per Variety, Stewart didn't seem all that keen on working with him again in 2021. Regardless, it's great to see Stewart moving on into the next saga of her life.