Everything We Know About Kristen Stewart's Engagement To Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is ready to make some pretty big changes in her life. The star has already been getting early award-season buzz for portraying the late Princess Diana in the biopic "Spencer." While people are mostly talking about her acting skills these days, she's had some high-profile relationships in the past that have captured a lot of attention. You may remember her time with actor Michael Angarano, model Stella Maxwell, or, of course, her "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson.

It was this last coupling that certainly got the most attention, thanks to their "Twilight" saga fame. "We were together for years. That was, like, my first, you know," she told the Howard Stern Show on the SiriusXM show in 2019 about their relationship. "I was super in love with my high-school boyfriend. Super, super f***ing in love with him. But me and Rob were, like, a little older, and it was just like, 'gu-gung.'"

With that said, Stewart and Pattison have definitely moved on since that period in their lives, with Stewart preparing to take a huge new step with her partner, Hollywood scribe Dylan Meyer, according to E! Online. Here's everything you need to know about their engagement.