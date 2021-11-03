Buckingham Palace Just Denied A Rumor About Queen Elizabeth's Grief Over Prince Philip's Death

Queen Elizabeth lost her husband, Prince Philip, back in April 2021. Philip died after he had been in declining health, spending one month in the hospital and undergoing a heart procedure, BBC News reported. Further details about what kind of surgery the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh underwent have never been made available, but he was discharged in March, and spent the last few weeks of his life at Windsor Castle with his wife of 73 years. Following Philip's death, the queen had a two-week period of mourning, and was back to work by the end of April, according to ABC News.

The queen had her husband by her side through the highs and lows of life, and it's undoubtedly very different going on without him. In fact, in various appearances, the queen has talked about her husband, proving that he is never far from her mind. For example, during a virtual speech at the COP26 summit on November 1, the queen mentioned Philip. "It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William," she said, according to USA Today.

Royal watchers all over the globe have been keeping a close eye on the queen, trying to pick up on any little nod to Philip that she may be expressing. However, the palace has spoken out about one in particular. Keep reading to find out more.