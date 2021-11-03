The Real Reason 90 Day Fiance's Tania Maduro And Syngin Colchester Broke Up
We know it's officially over for "90 Day Fiancé" stars Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, but what we didn't know was exactly why — until now that is.
The two have had fans glued to their TV screens ever since their romance began to blossom on Season 7 of the TLC hit in 2020. They had a pretty interesting meet cute, as Tania, from Connecticut, actually met Syngin, from South Africa, when she jetted out to his home country to meet someone else she met on a dating app. That connection didn't work out though and she ended up getting pretty cozy with bartender Syngin instead (via Parade). Talk about when a door closes, a window opens!
Things were pretty up and down for Tania and Syngin though, as fans saw not only on the original series but on the spin-off "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" But it became pretty clear where they stood with one another when Syngin then popped up on Season 2 of "90 Day: The Single Life."
It was after Syngin's casting on the latter was announced in October that Tania confirmed their split on Instagram. "Yes I am single, @syngin_colchester is single – we're all single!! Now don't go all at once to his DMs ladies or he'll never be able to sort them all out," she wrote in the caption alongside a sideways crying laughing emoji.
So, what really went wrong that saw Tania and Syngin head to splitsville?
Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester split over children
Syngin Colchester opened up about what really went wrong between himself and Tania Maduro, on "90 Day Fiancé: Bares All," where he went into more detail about their split with host Shaun Robinson.
Syngin got "real" about their relationship, admitting things were "kind of rough for a couple of months" pre-break up. "There's been times you're kind of almost forced to be happy, but you're kind of holding onto love as much. And you're like, 'How are we arguing this much? How's our lives gotten to this?'" he asked. The reality star continued, "So you end up holding onto that love too long and I think it just damages more in the end" as he shared the "deciding factor" in the breakup; kids.
"Children are just not for me," he said, noting that he believed he'd be a better uncle than a father. Syngin also shared he couldn't have children just because Tania wanted to, joking he still felt like a child himself.
Their differing views on kids was a big storyline on the show, and Tania also discussed it with Entertainment Tonight in June. "I'm not going to pressure him into having kids or not or even pressure him into making a decision... I want to start thinking about what it looks like to start building, to have a stable life to bring children into this world and I'd like to plan that with my husband, but we'll see."