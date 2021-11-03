The Shocking Thing Brock Davies Admitted To Doing In His Marriage

Scheana Shay's fiancé and father of her daughter, Summer Moon, shocked viewers everywhere when he admitted on an episode of "Vanderpump Rules" that he once "slapped" his ex-wife.

Leading up to the bombshell episode, cast members of the show, including Lala Kent, had many questions as to why Brock had not seen or spoken to his children from his previous marriage in almost four years. As reported by People, in an effort to clear up any questions that Scheana's friends had, Brock met with them at Lisa Vanderpump's palatial abode, Villa Rosa. "The person I am today isn't that person I was 10 years ago," he began. "The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time. And I did slap my partner. I did. I'm not proud of that," he confessed. "We had an argument and I slapped her. Following that, we moved to France. My little boy was born, we separated," he later revealed in a confessional. "And then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and her dad, and they pressed the domestic violence order on me."

As one can imagine, the backlash was swift both on and off camera, but Scheana's stance never wavered. During an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" Scheana was adamant that Brock's past behavior didn't concern her. "I know he has done the work to get to where he is now," she told host Andy Cohen.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.