The Truth About Will Smith Falling In Love With Stockard Channing While Married To Someone Else

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — married since 1997 — have long been viewed as one of Hollywood's healthiest relationships. Maybe to the relief of the rest of us, Will and Jada began opening up in the mid-aughts about the hardships faced in their relationship, as well. After rumors emerged over the years of Will being involved with various co-stars, Jada indirectly addressed them on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" in 2015, per The Independent. She admitted to host Howard Stern, "You gotta trust who you're with, and at the end of the day, I'm not here to be anybody's watcher... as long as Will can look himself in the mirror and be OK, I'm good."

Then it was Jada who confronted her affair with R&B singer August Alsina during a July 2020 episode of her "Red Table Talk" show. "It all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state." The two's relationship, however, quickly evolved into what Jada now famously called an "entanglement." Months later, in GQ, Will revealed that "Jada never believed in conventional marriage," having grown up with models of such relationships around her. Moreover, the couple had "significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?"

But Will's involvement in unconventional relationships didn't just start with Jada — as it turns out, he fell in love with someone else when married to his first wife.