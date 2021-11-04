How The Duggar Family Really Feels About Jeremiah's Relationship
Jeremiah Duggar is the latest "Counting On" star to find love with nary a TLC camera in sight to capture all of his relationship milestones on film. But he did take to Instagram to let fans of him and his family know that he's romancing Hannah Wissmann.
With no reality show to promote, Jeremiah's parents have not been treating their adult children's relationship announcements the same way they have in the past. For example, when one of Jeremiah's younger brothers, Justin Duggar, decided to introduce fans to his girlfriend Claire Spivey for the first time in September 2020, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared the news on Instagram the same day that Justin did. And below their congratulatory message for the couple, the parents of 19 tacked on a brief promo for the episode of their TLC show airing later that night.
However, when Jeremiah's twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, started courting Katey Nakatsu in the wake of "Counting On" being canceled, there was no splashy announcement about their relationship — it wasn't publicly acknowledged by the family at all until after they had already tied the knot in April, per Hello!. Jeremiah's parents also did not seem to be in any rush to share their well-wishes for him and Hannah after the young couple made things Instagram official, but the matriarch and patriarch of the Duggar clan had something to say about Jeremiah and Hannah's "relationship" — not courtship — days later.
The Duggars dished on their relationship with Hannah Wissmann's family
A full week after Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann shared their happy news, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar finally congratulated them in a post on their family's Instagram page. "We are so happy for our son Jeremiah and his relationship with Hannah Wissmann!" they wrote. "Jeremiah is a faithful man who has trusted God and prayed for the right girl to come into his life in His time." They praised Hannah's baking skills by expressing their delight that she "frequently" treats them to batches of her cinnamon rolls, suggesting that she and Jeremiah have been seeing each other for quite some time. According to The Wissmann Family website, Hannah "loves spending time in the kitchen" and can play the fiddle.
In their Instagram post, the Duggars revealed that they have been friends with the Wissmanns "for many years." Evidence on the Wissmanns' Instagram page backs up this claim: a photo of their daughters posing with Michelle, Joy-Anna, Jinger, and Jana Duggar. Its caption reads, "[The Duggars'] friendship continually 'motivates us to love and good deeds.'"
There have been rumors that Jana might be courting Hannah's brother, Stephen Wissmann, per The Sun. There are 13 Wissmann kids who have over a dozen grandchildren between them, so if the Wissmanns and Duggars have a double wedding someday, they will need to come up with a reception meal that they can make big batches of — tater tot casserole and cinnamon rolls, perhaps?