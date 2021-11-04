The Tragic Death Of Sons Of Anarchy Star William Lucking

William Lucking, who starred as Piermont "Piney" Winston on FX's "Sons of Anarchy," died on October 18 at the age of 80. Lucking's obituary was shared via Facebook on November 2 by actor Stephen Macht, who was a close friend. The death notice, written by Lucking's wife of 25 years, Sigrid Insull, revealed he died at his home in Las Vegas. However, it's not clear as of this writing how he died.

"Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry," Sigrid, a costumer designer, penned. The actor's obituary also noted how he was previously married to a woman named Mimi, who died in 1996 from cancer. He shared two daughters with his late wife.

As for Macht, he first crossed paths with Lucking in 1977 when making NBC's "Big Hawaii". Macht recalled in a Facebook comment, "I asked him, 'Why did you become an actor!?' Bill's answer, 'Some a**hole clapped!'" He added, "Bill transcended all the trappings of the 'biz' and reached a rare, splendid, powerful art of acting and will forever live in my memory."

With all of the love for Lucking in mind, here's a look back at his incredible legacy.