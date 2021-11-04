The Tragic Death Of Sons Of Anarchy Star William Lucking
William Lucking, who starred as Piermont "Piney" Winston on FX's "Sons of Anarchy," died on October 18 at the age of 80. Lucking's obituary was shared via Facebook on November 2 by actor Stephen Macht, who was a close friend. The death notice, written by Lucking's wife of 25 years, Sigrid Insull, revealed he died at his home in Las Vegas. However, it's not clear as of this writing how he died.
"Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry," Sigrid, a costumer designer, penned. The actor's obituary also noted how he was previously married to a woman named Mimi, who died in 1996 from cancer. He shared two daughters with his late wife.
As for Macht, he first crossed paths with Lucking in 1977 when making NBC's "Big Hawaii". Macht recalled in a Facebook comment, "I asked him, 'Why did you become an actor!?' Bill's answer, 'Some a**hole clapped!'" He added, "Bill transcended all the trappings of the 'biz' and reached a rare, splendid, powerful art of acting and will forever live in my memory."
With all of the love for Lucking in mind, here's a look back at his incredible legacy.
William Lucking was dedicated to his craft
William Lucking, who starred on "Sons of Anarchy" for four seasons, will be remembered as an actor dedicated to his craft. "Don't even think of acting as a profession unless not doing it would cause you to sicken and waste away," he advised aspiring actors in a feature for Industry Central. Lucking's love for the craft was evident in his body of work, with the star appearing in countless TV shows, including "Murder She Wrote, "Switched at Birth," "Days of Our Lives, and "Big Hawaii," to name a few works. He also had impressive movie roles, including "Contraband" and "Red Dragon".
But Lucking wasn't all about work, giving marriage another go in 1998 after the loss of Mimi. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times on his differences with second wife Sigrid Insull, he gushed, "When you're newly married, you're willing to compromise. We're both fascinated with each other, and we really wanted this to work out."
Lucking sounds like an incredible person, and there's no doubt he — along with his work — will be sorely missed.