Lindsay Lohan's New Netflix Love Interest Is Someone Everyone Will Recognize

Lindsay Lohan is back in front of the cameras in her first film in over three years. According to People, she will be starring in a new but yet-to-be-titled holiday romantic comedy. The big news is that she will be starring opposite "Glee" alumni Chord Overstreet.

For Lohan this is a huge deal, as this might be the film that will solidify her as Hollywood's ultimate comeback kid, which everyone seems to be rooting for. Back in 2019, she told Andy Cohen during the CNN New Year's Eve Special that while life overseas in Dubai and Greece has been good for her, she is ready to come home and prove to everyone that she's still got that star power that helped make her a household name well over a decade ago. "I want to really focus on me and everything I have to do in my life, and come back to America and start filming again," she said, while also adding that she wants to take "back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys."

Lohan will play a spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a ski accident and forgets her past. The film won't debut until 2022, according to Variety, but it's already gotten enough buzz to get fans excited. Though Lohan may not have been able to completely forget her past yet, with the right role, we could witness a case of life imitating art.