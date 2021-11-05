The Internet Thinks Shailene Woodley Has Something To Do With Aaron Rodgers' Vaccine Drama

NFL star Aaron Rodgers made headlines — and not the good kind — when he tested positive for COVID-19 in November after having admitted to not being vaccinated. The internet, being the internet, exploded with hot takes about the football player. But social media had another target for their anger — Rodgers' fiancée, actor Shailene Woodley.

If you're not familiar, Woodley is known for her unconventional approach to wellness that some would call "new age" and others might describe as "coo coo bananas." People were reminded that Woodley once recommended eating clay to help "clean heavy metals from your body," for instance, in a David Letterman interview. Meanwhile, Rodgers had reportedly requested to have "alternative treatment" count for his vaccination requirement, which got denied, according to ESPN. (Rodgers didn't specify the alternative treatment, but The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has said about some common remedies, "There is no scientific evidence that any of these alternative remedies can prevent or cure COVID-19.") Put all together, a lot of people on Twitter seemed to believe that Rodgers wasn't vaccinated because of Woodley's influence.

So what have people said, and what do we know of the truth about Woodley's vaccination status?