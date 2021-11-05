The Internet Thinks Shailene Woodley Has Something To Do With Aaron Rodgers' Vaccine Drama
NFL star Aaron Rodgers made headlines — and not the good kind — when he tested positive for COVID-19 in November after having admitted to not being vaccinated. The internet, being the internet, exploded with hot takes about the football player. But social media had another target for their anger — Rodgers' fiancée, actor Shailene Woodley.
If you're not familiar, Woodley is known for her unconventional approach to wellness that some would call "new age" and others might describe as "coo coo bananas." People were reminded that Woodley once recommended eating clay to help "clean heavy metals from your body," for instance, in a David Letterman interview. Meanwhile, Rodgers had reportedly requested to have "alternative treatment" count for his vaccination requirement, which got denied, according to ESPN. (Rodgers didn't specify the alternative treatment, but The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has said about some common remedies, "There is no scientific evidence that any of these alternative remedies can prevent or cure COVID-19.") Put all together, a lot of people on Twitter seemed to believe that Rodgers wasn't vaccinated because of Woodley's influence.
So what have people said, and what do we know of the truth about Woodley's vaccination status?
Twitter is blaming Woodley for Rodgers' vaccination status
Reminded that Aaron Rodgers' fiancée Shailene Woodley has often recommended alternative medicine as opposed to the mainstream, much of the Twitter-verse appeared to blame her for Rodgers not getting vaccinated himself.
One Twitter user quipped, "Shailene Woodley cooking up a covid 'vaccine' for Aaron Rodgers," above a photo of Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Another person made a similar joke, writing, "I don't understand how Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID when Shailene Woodley's homemade vaccine was guaranteed to be effective." Other users weren't so lighthearted, calling them "an anti-vax couple," and "disgusting." But that's not to say all of social media agreed. There was some backlash to the blame-Woodley take from users who found the comments sexist. "Blaming Shailene Woodley for Aaron Rodgers' choices is a weirdo misogynistic move by the way," wrote one person. Plus, Woodley actually is thought to be vaccinated, per the New York Post, as she is currently filming a Showtime series, "Three Women," which has a mandatory vaccination policy.
Amid the controversy, Rodgers broke his silence, stating during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that he has "an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines." His only option left, as he explained, was Johnson & Johnson, which he had concerns about, so he opted for a "long-term immunization protocol" instead. It's unclear what that means, but he did clarify his thoughts on the NFL's vaccination requirements, calling them "shame-based" and not rooted in science. So there you have it.