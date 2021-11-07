Inside The Travis Scott Concert That Turned Into A Mass Casualty Event

It was supposed to be an opening night filled with lively musical fun at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas on November 5, but mayhem broke out into deadly chaos, involving what authorities are labeling a crushing incident. Per the New York Post, the city's fire chief Samuel Peña shared that 300 people had been injured and at least eight people had died after concertgoers at Houston's NRG Park "began to compress" toward the stage. "People started to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic," Peña told the press, declaring the event a "mass casualty incident."

Among the 23 people immediately rushed to the hospital, one was a 10-year-old child and 11 were in cardiac arrest. On the scene, an estimated 300 people were treated for minor injuries, such as cuts and bruises. According to Peña, as of this writing, there's no known cause of death for the eight individuals who were killed, with people trying to locate loved ones staying at the local Wyndham Hotel. Scott himself is fully cooperating with the investigation, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner revealed (per BBC), as is LiveNation, which held Astroworld, giving police access to their concert footage.

"Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival Family Tonight, especially those we lost and their loved ones," the Astroworld Instagram account posted November 6. "As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place."