The Tragic Death Of Brazilian Singer Marilia Mendonca

Latin Grammy award-winner and one of Brazil's most famous contemporary singers, Marília Mendonça, died in a plane crash on November 5. She was 26 years old (per People). Brazil's Secretaria Especial da Cultura do Ministério do Turismo confirmed her death via Twitter.

Her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Ribeiro, and the flight's pilot and co-pilot also died in the plane crash. According to People, Mendonça departed Goiânia on her way to Minas Gerais, where she was set to perform an evening concert. However, the plane crashed near Piedade de Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, alongside a waterfall. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the reasons leading to the crash.

Before boarding the flight, the singer posted a video to her millions of Instagram followers, which showed her carrying a guitar case and walking toward the plane. Fans flooded the video's comments section, many in disbelief, to pay their respects to the singer after the news of her death broke.