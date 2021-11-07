Vin Diesel Just Made An Unexpected Plea To Dwayne Johnson Amid Their Feud
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be coming back for the final movies of the "Fast and Furious" franchise. After the incredible success of "F9: The Fast Saga," which made over $700 million worldwide at the box office, per Screen Rant, Universal greenlit "Fast 10" and "Fast 11." The two movies will be filmed back-to-back, reported Collider.
Plus, Justin Lin — who directed the franchise from "Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift" to "Fast & Furious 6" before stepping away until "F9" according to his IMDb — will be back for the final two films. Lin spoke to Collider and said he planned to tell one story over the course of two movies. He told the publication he could make the story that way because the sequel was a guarantee, which wasn't always the case when he made the previous "Fast" films.
The series will most likely end with "Fast 11," as Vin Diesel, who was instrumental in creating the franchise, said he wanted to move on and create other movies. But first, he wanted to fulfill a promise he made to the late Paul Walker. "That's what we promised each other," Diesel told Men's Health. "That we would take this franchise and end it at 'Fast 10.'" But one actor who has been instrumental in the later "Fast" movies might not make an appearance in these final two films. However, it seems as if Vin Diesel is trying to entice him back.
Vin Diesel invited Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson back to the main Fast franchise
On November 7, Vin Diesel posted on Instagram asking Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to return to the main "Fast and Furious" franchise. Johnson came to the movie series in 2011, when he joined the cast of "Fast Five" as Luke Hobbs, per his IMDb.
Hobbs worked for the fictional Diplomatic Security Service and was tasked with bringing in Dominic Torretto and his crew. Through the subsequent movies, Hobbs, who still worked for the U.S. government, began to appreciate what Toretto was doing and helped them escape a few tight situations. However, Johnson did not reprise his character in "F9: The Fast Saga" and has said he would not be returning for any subsequent "Fast" movies, according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
But Diesel's recent post is a plea for Johnson to come back for "Fast 10." "I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny." The caption accompanies a photo of Diesel and Johnson on the set of one of the "Fast" movies.
The stars' feud has spanned years
The Instagram overture from Vin Diesel to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the most recent development in the feud that has been between the two men since 2016. The argument started with a now-deleted Instagram post from Johnson. In that particular post, which can be seen via Us Weekly, Johnson made some disparaging remarks about his "Fast" costars, which many took to be specifically about Diesel. Following that post, some exchanges were made on social media, though neither actor made a direct statement against the other. Other actors from the franchise got involved as well, including Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez.
And when "Fate of the Furious" premiered, fans recognized that Johnson and Diesel did not appear together in the film. In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson confirmed that he hadn't shot any scenes with Diesel. He also stated their feud was based on their varying definitions of professionalism.
"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," Johnson told Rolling Stone. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has yet to respond
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson so far hasn't answered Vin Diesel's Instagram request. And while Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in July that he wouldn't rejoin the franchise, he hasn't had all negative things to say about his time as Luke Hobbs. In 2019, he starred in the series' first spin-off, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," alongside Jason Statham, per his IMDb. The movie was successful, grossing $759 million, reported The Hollywood Reporter, and that seemed to have softened Johnson's view of Diesel and the franchise. In an Instagram Reel from September 2019, he expressed his gratitude for playing Hobbs. "Lastly, but not least, I want to thank brother Vin for your support of 'Hobbs & Shaw.' I'll be seeing you soon, Toretto."
Still, Johnson has no plans to return to the movie series. When asked about some of Diesel's comments about his "tough love" on the set of "Fast & Furious," Johnson stated to The Hollywood Reporter he wished them "the best of luck on 'Fast 10' and 'Fast 11' and the rest of the 'Fast & Furious' movies they do that will be without me." Emily Blunt, who was also present at the interview, stated "Thank God. He [Diesel] carried you through that."
There's clearly a lot of history between the two men, and it may just come to pass that Johnson hasn't hung up his Hobbs shoes just yet.