Vin Diesel Just Made An Unexpected Plea To Dwayne Johnson Amid Their Feud

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be coming back for the final movies of the "Fast and Furious" franchise. After the incredible success of "F9: The Fast Saga," which made over $700 million worldwide at the box office, per Screen Rant, Universal greenlit "Fast 10" and "Fast 11." The two movies will be filmed back-to-back, reported Collider.

Plus, Justin Lin — who directed the franchise from "Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift" to "Fast & Furious 6" before stepping away until "F9" according to his IMDb — will be back for the final two films. Lin spoke to Collider and said he planned to tell one story over the course of two movies. He told the publication he could make the story that way because the sequel was a guarantee, which wasn't always the case when he made the previous "Fast" films.

The series will most likely end with "Fast 11," as Vin Diesel, who was instrumental in creating the franchise, said he wanted to move on and create other movies. But first, he wanted to fulfill a promise he made to the late Paul Walker. "That's what we promised each other," Diesel told Men's Health. "That we would take this franchise and end it at 'Fast 10.'" But one actor who has been instrumental in the later "Fast" movies might not make an appearance in these final two films. However, it seems as if Vin Diesel is trying to entice him back.