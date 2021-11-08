Gavin Newsom Hasn't Been Seen In Public For Nearly 2 Weeks. Here's Why Its Causing Such A Stir
As the governor of the most populated state and the largest economy of the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom is one of the most prominent politicians in the United States. But this past year hasn't been an easy one on Newsom, between the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 and a recall effort to boot him out of office. He told NBC's Meet The Press in an interview that the events of the last few months have taken a toll on him personally and as a parent. "It's hard. I mean, it's hard to wake up to bullhorns and it's hard to have the ubiquity and the surround sound of protestors," he reflected. "It's hard when your kids — I have a five-year-old, a seven, nine, and 12-year-old. And have billboards everywhere with your face as Hitler and, you know, have friends mocking you because, 'Daddy hates your daddy,' and having billboards and signs. And, you know, it's hard... It's been a hard year on everybody."
And while the recall election failed to kick Newsom out of office, there are new reports that say the California Governor has not been seen in public for nearly two weeks. His absence is causing a stir for a big reason, too.
Where is Gavin Newsom hiding?
It's not very often that you see a political or public figure just disappear without notice, yet that seems to be the case with California Governor Gavin Newsom. According to the Daily Mail, Newsom canceled his plans to attend the COP26 summit with other world leaders in Scotland. He cited family obligations as the reason but also said that he was attending virtually. So far that hasn't happened.
However, Newsom did post an Instagram family photo of everyone dressed up on Halloween, while his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom posted and then deleted a tweet that reportedly said (via Fox News), "It's funny how certain folks can't handle truth. When someone cancels something, maybe they're just in the office working; maybe in their free time they're at home with their family, at their kids' sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life."
With that said, a spokesperson for Newsom says that the governor has been working from the Capitol, hinting that all of the stir about his disappearance is much ado about nothing. While KTLA says that Newsom is dealing with "family obligations" behind closed doors, a lot of people can't help but wonder what the real truth is or if we should consider a new take on the popular children's game, "Where in the World is Gavin San Diego?"