Gavin Newsom Hasn't Been Seen In Public For Nearly 2 Weeks. Here's Why Its Causing Such A Stir

It's not very often that you see a political or public figure just disappear without notice, yet that seems to be the case with California Governor Gavin Newsom. According to the Daily Mail, Newsom canceled his plans to attend the COP26 summit with other world leaders in Scotland. He cited family obligations as the reason but also said that he was attending virtually. So far that hasn't happened.

However, Newsom did post an Instagram family photo of everyone dressed up on Halloween, while his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom posted and then deleted a tweet that reportedly said (via Fox News), "It's funny how certain folks can't handle truth. When someone cancels something, maybe they're just in the office working; maybe in their free time they're at home with their family, at their kids' sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life."

With that said, a spokesperson for Newsom says that the governor has been working from the Capitol, hinting that all of the stir about his disappearance is much ado about nothing. While KTLA says that Newsom is dealing with "family obligations" behind closed doors, a lot of people can't help but wonder what the real truth is or if we should consider a new take on the popular children's game, "Where in the World is Gavin San Diego?"