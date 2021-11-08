Is 90 Day Fiance's Julia Trubkin Starting A New Career?

When "90 Day Fiancé" fans met Brandon Gibbs, 27, and Julia Trubkin, 26, on Season 7 of the franchise, the phrase "opposites attract" seemed to be a fitting title for the two of them. Growing up in rural Virginia, Brandon's parents saw him taking over the family farm with his leading lady in life — that is, until Brandon met Julia.

Julia, on the other hand, sees life with rainbow-colored lenses. Always down to have a good time and dance like no one's watching, Julia was more suited for city living. So, when Julia flew from her home country of Russia to live with Brandon in rural Virginia, these two had to find a way to work around their dissimilar lifestyles.

As Julia tried to settle in to life on the family farm with Brandon, she could not help but miss her old outgoing, social lifestyle. In an attempt to bring some of her extroverted ways to the States, Julia began to apply for different jobs outside of the farm. During the season, Julia applied to be a dance teacher, and now she's sparking rumors she could be starting a new (and similarly outgoing) career.