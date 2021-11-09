The Tragic Death Of Quantum Leap Star Dean Stockwell

Best known for playing Admiral Al Calavicci in "Quantum Leap" with Scott Bakula, Dean Stockwell died at his home on November 7 of natural causes, per TMZ. The 85-year-old actor's career in Hollywood spanned 70 years, with Stockwell notably starring in the SyFy reboot "Battlestar Galactica," as well as snagging film roles in "Blue Velvet," "Married to the Mob," "Dune," and many more. Stockwell finally retired in 2015 after he suffered a stroke, as The Guardian noted.

Unsurprisingly, Stockwell's death trended on Twitter, with an outpouring of tributes for the actor. Film critic Bilge Ebiri tweeted, "R.I.P. Dean Stockwell, a great actor who never met a scene he couldn't steal." Another Stockwell fan tweeted, "Another legend lost. For my generation, Al on 'Quantum Leap' was his supreme work. But that big movie comeback he had in the '80s proved he should have been a bigger star much earlier." Actor Lydia Cornell worked with Stockwell on the "Quantum Leap" pilot tweeted, "What an amazing actor. He always had a mischievous glint of humor in his eyes."

In light of the sad news, let's take a look back on the actor's incredible legacy.