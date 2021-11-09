Will The Queen Attend Remembrance Sunday?
Queen Elizabeth has returned to Windsor Castle after spending a few days at her Sandringham Estate, according to People magazine. The monarch enjoyed a "private weekend" in her countryside home where she continued taking it easy per her doctors orders. According to The New York Times, the queen was advised to rest for the first two weeks of November following some health concerns. And while she is said to be in "good spirits," the queen has canceled all formal travel and royal engagements, Insider reports. Many royal watchers all over the globe have been worried about the queen's health, but she does seem to be feeling okay.
The queen's time in Sandringham was more than likely quiet and quite peaceful. According to People magazine, the queen was seen driving around, taking in the pretty sites of the country roads, and just enjoying the serenity of the Norfolk estate. On November 9, she arrived to Windsor by helicopter. "The Queen was delighted to have been able to make the trip to Sandringham, which she had been planning for some time. Her doctors cleared her for the short helicopter flight, on the agreed understanding she would continue to rest," a source told the Mirror, adding that the queen arrived back in Windsor "refreshed" from her short trip.
On November 14, the UK will observe Remembrance Sunday, which the queen usually takes part in. Keep reading to find out if she will be able to attend this year.
Queen Elizabeth is expected to be at the Cenotaph memorial on Remembrance Sunday
Now that Queen Elizabeth is back home, she is continuing her period of rest. However, some people are wondering if she will be taking part in this year's Remembrance Sunday, which will be held on November 14. Remembrance Sunday is similar to celebrating Veteran's Day in the United States. In the UK, the day is taken to commemorate and honor those who have served and who continue to serve in the military. According to the royal family's official website, the queen along with other members of the royal family join together at the Cenotaph memorial. There is a course of events that take place before two minutes of silence are observed for lives lost in war. Then, "her Majesty and others, including High Commissioners from the Commonwealth, lay wreaths of poppies at the foot of the Cenotaph," the royal family's website reads, in part.
Traditionally, there are various events held leading up to Remembrance Sunday, including "the opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey," according to the royal family's website. Although the queen is not supposed to be partaking in any royal engagements, she is expected to attend the Remembrance Sunday service, according to journalist Omid Scobie. "She is expected to attend the [Remembrance Sunday] ceremony at the Cenotaph, the focal point of the nation's homage, on November 14," he tweeted on November 9. It is unclear, however, if she will be participating in any other events related to Remembrance Sunday.