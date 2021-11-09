Will The Queen Attend Remembrance Sunday?

Queen Elizabeth has returned to Windsor Castle after spending a few days at her Sandringham Estate, according to People magazine. The monarch enjoyed a "private weekend" in her countryside home where she continued taking it easy per her doctors orders. According to The New York Times, the queen was advised to rest for the first two weeks of November following some health concerns. And while she is said to be in "good spirits," the queen has canceled all formal travel and royal engagements, Insider reports. Many royal watchers all over the globe have been worried about the queen's health, but she does seem to be feeling okay.

The queen's time in Sandringham was more than likely quiet and quite peaceful. According to People magazine, the queen was seen driving around, taking in the pretty sites of the country roads, and just enjoying the serenity of the Norfolk estate. On November 9, she arrived to Windsor by helicopter. "The Queen was delighted to have been able to make the trip to Sandringham, which she had been planning for some time. Her doctors cleared her for the short helicopter flight, on the agreed understanding she would continue to rest," a source told the Mirror, adding that the queen arrived back in Windsor "refreshed" from her short trip.

On November 14, the UK will observe Remembrance Sunday, which the queen usually takes part in. Keep reading to find out if she will be able to attend this year.