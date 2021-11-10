Chelsea DeBoer Welcomes A New Family Member

"Teen Mom 2" alum Chelsea DeBoer (formerly Houska) has been settling into family life ever since she exited the franchise in late 2020. Following 11 years on the show, the TV personality shared a statement on Instagram where she explained that, "after much thought and discussion with my family and friends," she and husband Cole DeBoer "have decided that this season will be our last." Expressing her gratitude to the cast and crew, Chelsea made it clear that her departure wasn't due to any tension with MTV, but rather an opportunity for her to focus on family and expand her business endeavors.

While a stable marriage isn't necessarily a hallmark of the "Teen Mom" franchise, Chelsea's relationship with Cole seems to be the real deal. In October, the couple celebrated their five-year anniversary with gushing tributes on social media. "My Rock, My Soulmate, My Everything. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! I Love You Forever and Ever," Cole captioned a throwback pic of their wedding day. Chelsea returned the favor with a PDA-filled snap. "I'm the luckiest gal in the world to be able to be your wife! What a life we have built together. Happy anniversary," she wrote.

Per Us Weekly, the couple shares three children together, and Chelsea has another daughter Aubree with her ex, Adam Lind. Even though Aubree isn't his biological daughter, Cole reportedly dotes on the little girl, and is even considering legally adopting her. In November, the pair announced some exciting news: They are expanding their family brood once again.