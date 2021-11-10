The Heartfelt Way Janet Jackson Honored Missy Elliott's Walk Of Fame Induction

Janet Jackson has teamed up with many high-profile stars throughout her long successful career and has developed friendships with some. One musician she has remained close to over the years is rap star Missy Elliott, who she has worked with several times.

Elliott got featured on the remix of Jackson's single "Go Deep" in 1998 with producer Timbaland. Three years later, the pair collaborated on Jackson's 2001 single "Son of a Gun (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You)," which peaked at No. 28 on the US Hot 100. It wouldn't be until 2008 when the duo worked on another track together. Titled "The 1," the song was taken from Jackson's US Billboard 200 chart-topping album "Discipline." For Jackson's comeback album, "Unbreakable," Elliott featured on the 2015 song "BURNITUP!"

Despite knowing the living legend for many decades, Elliott gushed in a statement obtained by E! News, "I am still her biggest fan. Sometimes, I still have to pinch myself when I call her and she picks up the phone or texts me because she is still Janet Jackson!" Joining the likes of Jackson, Elliott has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame and her fellow collaborator has something to say about it.