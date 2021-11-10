The Heartfelt Way Janet Jackson Honored Missy Elliott's Walk Of Fame Induction
Janet Jackson has teamed up with many high-profile stars throughout her long successful career and has developed friendships with some. One musician she has remained close to over the years is rap star Missy Elliott, who she has worked with several times.
Elliott got featured on the remix of Jackson's single "Go Deep" in 1998 with producer Timbaland. Three years later, the pair collaborated on Jackson's 2001 single "Son of a Gun (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You)," which peaked at No. 28 on the US Hot 100. It wouldn't be until 2008 when the duo worked on another track together. Titled "The 1," the song was taken from Jackson's US Billboard 200 chart-topping album "Discipline." For Jackson's comeback album, "Unbreakable," Elliott featured on the 2015 song "BURNITUP!"
Despite knowing the living legend for many decades, Elliott gushed in a statement obtained by E! News, "I am still her biggest fan. Sometimes, I still have to pinch myself when I call her and she picks up the phone or texts me because she is still Janet Jackson!" Joining the likes of Jackson, Elliott has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame and her fellow collaborator has something to say about it.
Janet Jackson said of Missy: 'It's about time'
The talented rapper Missy Elliott was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 8, per the Daily Mail. The likes of Lizzo and Ciara joined the Grammy Award winner on her big day, but unfortunately, Janet Jackson was unable to. Instead, she took to Instagram to share a video message to honor her friend. "It's about time. I wish I was there. Welcome to the walk of fame. I am so proud of u and I luv u so much!" Jackson captioned her post.
The "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker also expressed how Elliott's iconic music and videos were "ahead of the curve" and have inspired future generations. Jackson referred to Elliott as "Jack," which is the pet name Jackson gave her, per Essence. The powerhouse entertainer continued, saying it's been "a long journey on a very tough road that very few arrive to, legends." Jackson ended her speech by welcoming Elliott into the Hall of Fame and stating how proud she is of her friend.
What a lovely message and we couldn't agree more — you deserve it, Missy!