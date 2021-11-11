Lisa Rinna Reveals Extremely Tragic News About Her Mother's Health
Lisa Rinna has always had a very close relationship with her mother, Lois Rinna. In fact, she's someone whom she often shares fun videos of dancing with both herself and her granddaughter, Amelia Hamlin. However, the mother-daughter duo were forced to spend time apart — a year, to be exact — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thankfully, the "Days of Our Lives" star was able to reunite with her beloved mother for her birthday back in June. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" (via Bravo) in May, Lisa revealed, "Oh, my mom Lois is doing great. She's going to be 93 [on] June 7. I am [going to see her soon]. I'm going to go up in the next two weeks and celebrate her birthday." Lisa added, "I'm so excited 'cause we're all vaccinated, and I can finally go. She's incredible. She's doing really well."
If that weren't enough, she also shared a sweet clip of Lois celebrating her 93rd birthday and, of course, also highlighted her mother's wicked sense of humor. Lisa captioned her Instagram photo with, "Seeing my Mom for the first tine in person in a year and a half!!!! SO HAPPY!!!!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS 93!" With that said, though, Lisa recently shared some tragic news about Lois that will definitely tug at her fans' heartstrings. Here's what you need to know about Lois Rinna.
Lois Rinna is reportedly transitioning
According to People, Lisa Rinna says that her beloved mother, Lois Rinna, suffered a stroke and that she is reportedly transitioning. Lisa once again took to her Instagram account to share a throwback of Lois during her more active, dancing days and captioned it with, "I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now. So lets [sic] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions," while also adding, "I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know."
Needless to say, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's fans and followers poured their love and support for both Lisa and Lois into the comments section. As Lisa continues to remain by her mother's side and also share updates with her fans, there's a good chance Lois is still keeping those fancy footsteps she likes to show off in her heart.