Lisa Rinna Reveals Extremely Tragic News About Her Mother's Health

Lisa Rinna has always had a very close relationship with her mother, Lois Rinna. In fact, she's someone whom she often shares fun videos of dancing with both herself and her granddaughter, Amelia Hamlin. However, the mother-daughter duo were forced to spend time apart — a year, to be exact — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thankfully, the "Days of Our Lives" star was able to reunite with her beloved mother for her birthday back in June. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" (via Bravo) in May, Lisa revealed, "Oh, my mom Lois is doing great. She's going to be 93 [on] June 7. I am [going to see her soon]. I'm going to go up in the next two weeks and celebrate her birthday." Lisa added, "I'm so excited 'cause we're all vaccinated, and I can finally go. She's incredible. She's doing really well."

If that weren't enough, she also shared a sweet clip of Lois celebrating her 93rd birthday and, of course, also highlighted her mother's wicked sense of humor. Lisa captioned her Instagram photo with, "Seeing my Mom for the first tine in person in a year and a half!!!! SO HAPPY!!!!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS 93!" With that said, though, Lisa recently shared some tragic news about Lois that will definitely tug at her fans' heartstrings. Here's what you need to know about Lois Rinna.