What We Know About Simon Baker's Split From His Girlfriend After Leaving His Wife Of 29 Years

"Mentalist" star Simon Baker is one of Australia's best-known actors. For 29 years, he was happily married to Rebecca Riggs. The couple raised three children before calling it quits in January. According to the Daily Mail, they had actually gone their separate ways in April 2020, nine months prior. The former couple released a joint statement to People, saying, "We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives."

In December 2019, five months before they split, Baker got candid about his marriage to Riggs. "Any relationship is not without many, many challenges. You never get to a place where you say, oh, this is good, now it's easy," he explained to Wow Watchers. "Because soon as you are there, it is like termites you know, soon as you look at the foundations, things start to collapse again." Baker cautioned, "I don't want to be held as a sort of yardstick at all as the successful married guy, as there is always pressure on a relationship. Because of that kind of pressure, every relationship is challenging and difficult, and no one is everything to another person." With what we know now, it seems that Baker may have been hinting that his marriage was on the rocks.

Two months after the announcement, the Daily Mail published pics of Baker and his new girlfriend, fashion designer Laura May Gibbs. Now it seems as if Baker and Gibbs are also over.