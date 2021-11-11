What Super Popular Food Does Prince Charles Absolutely Hate That The Queen Loves?
Prince Charles has made some radical changes to his diet in the past year. As someone who has always been mindful of his carbon footprint and the affects that one's daily routine has on climate change, the Prince of Wales admitted he's being careful about what he eats and is urging everyone else to do the same. In an interview with the BBC, Charles put it this way: "I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week. If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure." He also added that the fishing industry has been dealing with "mammoth damage" through trawling, which has led him to cut back on the amount of seafood he eats, too.
And while Charles has definitely made strides when it comes to eating more locally, there's a report that suggests there's one thing he absolutely won't touch, even though it's something that his mother Queen Elizabeth II absolutely loves. It might also come as a surprise to many royal fans, seeing how it's one of the most beloved dessert items in the world.
Prince Charles reportedly hates chocolate
Queen Elizabeth II apparently has quite the sweet tooth and loves chocolate so much that one chocolate shop in London even revealed her favorite treats, per the Independent. Head chocolatier of Charbonnel et Walker, Adam Lee, says the queen's favorite flavor is, perhaps, the U.K.'s most guarded secret. He put it this way: "The Queen does have a list of favorite chocolates with us. But I'm not allowed to divulge that directly to you. However, I can just say that she has very floral tastes, which may become evident if we look at the chocolates a little bit later. But maybe we should start with our two most popular chocolates, which are rose and violet creams. I never said a word, never said a word."
Seeing how even King Edward VII had a renowned love for chocolate, it's actually surprising that Prince Charles hates it. Graham Tinsley MBE, who worked with the Welsh Culinary Team, told Hello!, "Prince Charles doesn't like chocolate, he doesn't like coffee, nor does he like garlic. So we do have to consider these things when we're creating a menu for him." Well, maybe next time Charles is given the task to visit a chocolate factory, like he did in Grenada back in 2019, or the House of Dorchester in 2015, perhaps the queen can assign those engagements to herself or another royal chocolate-lover instead.