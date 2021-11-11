What Super Popular Food Does Prince Charles Absolutely Hate That The Queen Loves?

Prince Charles has made some radical changes to his diet in the past year. As someone who has always been mindful of his carbon footprint and the affects that one's daily routine has on climate change, the Prince of Wales admitted he's being careful about what he eats and is urging everyone else to do the same. In an interview with the BBC, Charles put it this way: "I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week. If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure." He also added that the fishing industry has been dealing with "mammoth damage" through trawling, which has led him to cut back on the amount of seafood he eats, too.

And while Charles has definitely made strides when it comes to eating more locally, there's a report that suggests there's one thing he absolutely won't touch, even though it's something that his mother Queen Elizabeth II absolutely loves. It might also come as a surprise to many royal fans, seeing how it's one of the most beloved dessert items in the world.