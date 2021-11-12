Lisa Rinna Shares New Heartbreaking Update On Her Mother

While Lisa Rinna is someone who can certainly hold her own when it comes to the on-screen drama on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" or in character as Billie Reed on "Days of Our Lives," off-screen, she's dealing with some emotions that have become all too real for her. That's because the reality star's beloved mother, Lois Rinna, suffered a stroke and is "transitioning," according to People.

Lisa has made it no secret that her mother Lois has been her rock throughout her years, and this isn't the first time that Lois has dealt with a health setback. In 2019, Lisa praised her mother for the way she's managed to live her life to the fullest — with dance routines and all — after her 2013 stroke, per Bravo. She even wrote on her Twitter account, "My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful."

These comments and the love that she has for her mother make Lisa's most recent update about her mother even more heartbreaking.