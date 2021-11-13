The Tragic Death Of Happy Days Star Gavan O'Herlihy

Actor Gavan O'Herlihy died on September 15 in Bath, England at the age of 70, according to CNN. O'Herlihy's death was not officially announced until November 12, the outlet added. His family and relatives have chosen not to disclose the cause of O'Herlihy's death, but they did state that his death was not related to COVID-19, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Meanwhile, O'Herlihy's agent, Michael Emptage, released a statement to People. "He was a wonderful actor with a long and distinguished career in film, television, and theatre," Emptage said. "Gavan was admired and respected for his directness, his sincerity, and his honesty — he is greatly missed by all who knew him and most particularly by his adoring wife and family."

While O'Herlihy was best known for his role as Chuck Cunningham in the American sitcom "Happy Days," the actor had an impressive career with major highlights and was celebrated for many roles.